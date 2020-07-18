Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Strong Sell

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOG.A. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Moog in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of MOG.A stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.58. Moog has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.72 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moog will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

