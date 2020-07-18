Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Sell

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

LEG & GEN GRP P/S Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

