Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) to Hold

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HYRE. Lake Street Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

HyreCar stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.23.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in HyreCar by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

