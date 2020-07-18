Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

CHF Solutions stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CHF Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.41. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 302.99% and a negative return on equity of 319.68%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CHF Solutions by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in CHF Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

