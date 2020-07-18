Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Hold

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 26.2% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 37.2% during the same period. The company's worldwide production averaged a record 3,058 MBOE/d in 2019, reflecting an increase of 4.4% thanks to expansion in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s well economics in the play also continues to improve as the company has been able to achieve a 40% reduction in its development and production costs since 2015. However, Chevron is not immune to this historic oil price crash, forcing it to cut capex and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative its inability to add proved reserves to its reserve base to the amount of oil and gas produced.”

Several other research firms have also commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

