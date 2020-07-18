Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

CEVA opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $844.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CEVA by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CEVA by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

