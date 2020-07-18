Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audioeye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Audioeye has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Audioeye stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Audioeye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 55.68% and a negative return on equity of 399.23%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandre Zyngier bought 16,260 shares of Audioeye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Audioeye by 76.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Audioeye during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

