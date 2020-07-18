Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

RYTM opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $317,627.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,752 shares of company stock worth $7,882,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

