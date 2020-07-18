Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.32 million. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PING. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,752,102 shares of company stock valued at $365,368,463 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 45.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $35.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

