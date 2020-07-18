Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $17.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $22.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $969.00 to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.54.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,136.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,050.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $879.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,145.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,412,683.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $847.29, for a total value of $6,826,615.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $20,842,018. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.