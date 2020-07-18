Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BPTH opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.79.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
