Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.88) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.23).

BPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPTH opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

