Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $510.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.62. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.