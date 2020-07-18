Zacks: Analysts Expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.46). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 22.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

