Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of STAY opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAY. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.6% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 249,809 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 284,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 27.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 259,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

