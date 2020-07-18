Zacks: Analysts Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

NYSE:GLW opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Corning has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank raised its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Corning by 303.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 202.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

