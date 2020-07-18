Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. Tricida reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($5.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.05) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. Tricida has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Tricida news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker bought 32,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $968,385.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,073.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,564,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $727,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tricida by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

