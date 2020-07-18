Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will report ($0.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($1.04). Skechers USA reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 232.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,576.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Skechers USA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 38.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers USA (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.