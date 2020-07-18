Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 2,500 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,889.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $44,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $41,000.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $41,975.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $41,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $37,825.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $41,275.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $37,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $33,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $32,325.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $30,650.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. Yext’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Yext by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Yext by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yext by 890.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Yext by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 50,776 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

