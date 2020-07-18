Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$0.90

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YGR. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.63.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

