Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $160,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $173,800.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $166,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,952,000.00.

Shares of YMAB opened at $39.34 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,256.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

