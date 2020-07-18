Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON XSG opened at GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Xeros Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.53 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In other Xeros Technology Group news, insider Mark Nichols bought 3,200,000 shares of Xeros Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($39,379.77).

Xeros Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes polymer based cleaning equipment, consumables, and services in Europe and North America. The company also engages in the research, development, and commercialization of polymer technology alternatives to traditional aqueous based technologies.

