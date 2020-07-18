Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.79.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.