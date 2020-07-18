X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,968.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $54,968.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000591 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00057903 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000717 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 55,589,192,640 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.