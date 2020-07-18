WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.20, 40,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 42,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

About WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

