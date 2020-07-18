WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). WPX Energy posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WPX. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

WPX Energy stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.60. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,631,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,185 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in WPX Energy by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in WPX Energy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,121,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 296,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in WPX Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,133,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,074 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

