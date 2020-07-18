Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires £9,764.04 in Stock

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) insider Harry Morley purchased 44,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £9,764.04 ($12,015.80).

Works co uk stock opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.78. Works co uk PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65.

Several brokerages have commented on WRKS. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

