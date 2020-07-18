Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Sells $660,000.00 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 580,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,572,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Colliers Securities lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

