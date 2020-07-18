Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Sells $1,032,714.76 in Stock

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 62,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,032,714.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,170.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $14.93 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Secur. cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

