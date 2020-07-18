Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $182.83 on Thursday. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $221.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

