Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco Sells 10,484 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Robynne Sisco sold 95 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $16,977.45.

Shares of WDAY opened at $182.83 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.