Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the technology company will earn $4.60 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of WWD opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

