Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.40, 48,190 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 128% from the average session volume of 21,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

WRCDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

