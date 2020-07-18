Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $51.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

