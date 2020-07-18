Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 6,767 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $1,087,727.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,253,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $167.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 437.69% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 97.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Winmark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winmark by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Winmark by 435.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WINA shares. BidaskClub lowered Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.