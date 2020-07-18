Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.25.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $146.13. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

