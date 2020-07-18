Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 297,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 60,253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

NYSE CVX opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

