Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.76.

NYSE:WMB opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

