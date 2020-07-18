William Jackson Purchases 2,208 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) insider William Jackson bought 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £8,567.04 ($10,542.75).
BLND opened at GBX 368.90 ($4.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 405.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.21. British Land Company PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 309.40 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($7.99). The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.35.
British Land (LON:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.40) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that British Land Company PLC will post 3427.065785 EPS for the current year.
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
