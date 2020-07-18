Whitecap Resources’ (SPGYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.13.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

