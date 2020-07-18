Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 410 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

PFE opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.