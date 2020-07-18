Westhampton Capital LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

