Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$1.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

WEF stock opened at C$0.95 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.11.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

