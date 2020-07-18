Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$10.30 to C$12.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.81.

WDO opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 45.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

