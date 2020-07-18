Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$12.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective boosted by Pi Financial from C$10.30 to C$12.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.81.
WDO opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 45.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.06.
In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,645.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
