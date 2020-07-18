Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Equal Weight

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

NYSE:WAT opened at $226.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.39. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Waters by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

