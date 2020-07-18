Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

NYSE:KSU opened at $160.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 16.4% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after buying an additional 36,747 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

