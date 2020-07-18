Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

