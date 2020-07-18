Wells Fargo & Co Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Compass Point lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of WFC opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

