Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Alibaba Group by 119.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

NYSE:BABA opened at $249.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.11. The stock has a market cap of $634.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

