Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,557 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,177. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

