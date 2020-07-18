Weir Group’s (WEIR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,420 ($17.47) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,228.63 ($15.12).

WEIR opened at GBX 1,111 ($13.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,054.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,108.05. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($58,241.10).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

